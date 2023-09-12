Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 34,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,433. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
