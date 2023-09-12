Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 34,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,433. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.