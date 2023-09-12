Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.