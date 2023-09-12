Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after buying an additional 65,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,791.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after buying an additional 488,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $324.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.41 and a 200-day moving average of $331.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

