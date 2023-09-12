Georgetown University Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Georgetown University purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.2% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

