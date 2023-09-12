Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 319,196 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of General Electric worth $1,837,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

