Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of PepsiCo worth $4,751,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.33. 442,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.