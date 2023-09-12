Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,210 shares of company stock worth $3,276,884. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

