Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,026 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

