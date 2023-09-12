Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

