Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $923,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,256 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

