Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $875,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

