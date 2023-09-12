Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,667 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 1.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 113.0% in the first quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 325,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 172,455 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

