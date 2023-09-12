Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 499,183 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,183 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.