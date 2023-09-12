Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $37.27 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,046 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 2,648,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,859,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.