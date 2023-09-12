Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Stock Performance
Infosys stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 1,261,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,903. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.