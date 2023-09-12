Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 1,261,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,903. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

