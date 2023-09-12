Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,684 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADBE traded down $12.26 on Tuesday, hitting $552.24. The company had a trading volume of 952,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.
Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
