Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,684 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $12.26 on Tuesday, hitting $552.24. The company had a trading volume of 952,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

