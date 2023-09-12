Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

XOM stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,868,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

