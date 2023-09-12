Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 7,699 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after buying an additional 1,203,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $74,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,654,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

