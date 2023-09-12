Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 25,091 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the period. Rithm Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 415,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,155. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

