Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 22,973 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,973 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.09. 467,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

