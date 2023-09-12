Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. 6,888,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,048,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

