Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 720.71 ($9.02).
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.63) to GBX 620 ($7.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.88) to GBX 525 ($6.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRES
Fresnillo Stock Performance
Fresnillo Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fresnillo
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.