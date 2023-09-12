Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 720.71 ($9.02).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.63) to GBX 620 ($7.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.88) to GBX 525 ($6.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 585.40 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 499.30 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

