Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $21.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

