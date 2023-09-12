Fred Alger Management LLC Has $206.78 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Netflix worth $206,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.76. 1,018,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,927. The firm has a market cap of $195.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

