Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 39,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,961. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

