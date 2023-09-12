Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.12. The stock had a trading volume of 370,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,841. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

