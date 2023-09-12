Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,134,000 after purchasing an additional 129,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.11. 447,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

