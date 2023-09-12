Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.10. The company had a trading volume of 678,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

