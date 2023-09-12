Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 165.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,525. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

