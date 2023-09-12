First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Humana worth $349,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.
Shares of HUM traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.86. 301,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,618. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.60. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
