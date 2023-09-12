First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $95.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,645 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $95,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

