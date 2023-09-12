First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $460.40 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,988,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,333 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.18% of Oracle worth $460,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Oracle Trading Down 12.5 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. 39,757,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

