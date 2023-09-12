First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 16,890 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.02. 431,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,307. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.