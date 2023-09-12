Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $14.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,636,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

