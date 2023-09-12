Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $557.73. 217,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

