Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 7,982,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,680,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

