Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $212.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,021. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.