Family Management Corp Acquires 4,612 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 510.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LMT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.15. 339,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
