Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.66. The stock had a trading volume of 253,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,278. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average is $264.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

