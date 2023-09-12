Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.06. 9,384,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,893,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

