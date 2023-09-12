EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
