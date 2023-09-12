EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ESMT

EngageSmart Trading Up 0.6 %

ESMT opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $66,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,740 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.