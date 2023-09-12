Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $13.48. Eastern Bankshares shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 36,636 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after buying an additional 344,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,243,000 after buying an additional 907,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,064,000 after buying an additional 325,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

