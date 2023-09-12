CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CS Disco news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 705.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $570.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.22.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

