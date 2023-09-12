Critical Review: Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) & Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Knight-Swift Transportation and Yamato, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 1 3 13 0 2.71 Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus target price of $63.24, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than Yamato.

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Yamato’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $6.83 billion 1.23 $771.33 million $3.16 16.47 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.23

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 62.9%. Knight-Swift Transportation pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Yamato is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Yamato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 7.48% 8.08% 5.11% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Yamato on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. This segment operated an average of 18,110 tractors, which comprised 16,228 company tractors and 1,882 independent contractor tractors, as well as 74,779 trailers. The LTL segment provides regional transportation services through a network of approximately 110 service centers; and offers national coverage through partner carrier outside the network. This segment operated an average of 3,176 tractors and 8,431 trailers. The Logistic segment offers brokerage and other freight management services through third-party transportation providers and equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transportation services, including freight through third-party intermodal rail services on trailing equipment, such as containers and trailers on flat cars; and drayage services. This segment operated an average of 613 tractors and 11,786 intermodal containers. The company also provides repair and maintenance shop, equipment leasing, warranty, and insurance services; and warehousing and driving academy services, as well as manufactures trailer parts. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer and paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services. The Other segment develops and operates IT systems; offers car maintenance services; sells fuel; offers non-life insurance agency services; and provides cargo vehicle transportation services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

