Critical Contrast: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) versus Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) and Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Treasury Wine Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $300.24 million 0.14 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Treasury Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A ($0.16) -47.31

Treasury Wine Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates -51.02% -40.26% -17.20% Treasury Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Treasury Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and Treasury Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 1 2 1 0 2.00 Treasury Wine Estates 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus target price of $3.62, suggesting a potential upside of 399.52%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Treasury Wine Estates.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Treasury Wine Estates on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen. The company also provides contract bottling services to third parties; and sells grape and bulk wine. It owns and leases 7,364 planted hectares of vineyards in Australia and New Zealand; 2,393 planted hectares in California, including the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Lake County, and Central Coast; 175 planted hectares in France's Bordeaux region; and 166 planted hectares in Tuscany, Italy. The company markets and sells its products to distributors, wholesalers, retails chains, independent retailers, and on-premise outlets, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

