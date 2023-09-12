Critical Analysis: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) vs. East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) and East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

L.B. Foster pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. East Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. L.B. Foster pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East Japan Railway pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. L.B. Foster is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for L.B. Foster and East Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster 0 1 0 0 2.00 East Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

L.B. Foster presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.83%. Given L.B. Foster’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than East Japan Railway.

This table compares L.B. Foster and East Japan Railway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster $530.71 million 0.38 -$45.56 million ($4.17) -4.35 East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A $84.74 0.11

East Japan Railway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than L.B. Foster. L.B. Foster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L.B. Foster and East Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster -8.41% 2.92% 1.18% East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of L.B. Foster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of East Japan Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of L.B. Foster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L.B. Foster beats East Japan Railway on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring systems and equipment, wheel impact load detection systems, wayside data collection and management systems, track fasteners, and engineered concrete railroad ties; and aftermarket services. Its Precast Concrete Products segment offers precast products, such as sound walls, bridge beams, box culverts, septic tanks, and other custom pre-stressed products, as well as a range of specialty precast concrete products for use in transportation and general infrastructure markets. This segment also manufactures precast concrete buildings for use as restrooms, concession stands, and protective storage buildings in national, state, and municipal parks. The company's Steel Products and Measurement segment provides bridge decking, bridge railing, structural steel fabrications, expansion joints, bridge forms, and other products for highway construction and repair. This segment also produces threaded pipe products for industrial water well, irrigation, and oil and gas markets, as well as offers pipe coatings for oil and gas pipelines and utilities, and precision measurement systems for the oil and gas market. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services. The company is also involved in the operation of aerial cableway and parking lot; advertising and promotion; books and magazines publication; automobile maintenance and repair; hotel and restaurant management; civil engineering and general construction; facilities construction; and electricity supply businesses. In addition, it engages in the sale of prepaid vouchers, memberships for sport and leisure facilities, including golf and tennis clubs; and oil, gas, and car accessories; travel goods, food, beverages, liquors, medicines, cosmetics, and daily necessities. Further, the company is involved in the sale, leasing, management, and brokerage of real estate properties; manufacture of transport-related machinery and equipment, as well as precision and industrial machinery and tools; production and sale of signs and information boards; and establishment and management of recreation areas, physical fitness facilities, cultural facilities, preparatory schools and other educational facilities, and movie theaters. Additionally, it engages in the production of beverages and liquors; processing and sale of marine products; manufacture and sale of aggregates, masonry materials, concrete posts, and blocks; sale of tickets for events; and photo development activities. As of April 1, 2023, the company operated 1,681 railway stations and 7,401.2 kilometers of railway network. East Japan Railway Company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

