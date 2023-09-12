Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.70. 167,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

