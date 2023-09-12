Contrasting Vivani Medical (VANI) & The Competition

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s peers have a beta of 13.41, indicating that their average stock price is 1,241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.44 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.02 billion $86.23 million 4.79

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vivani Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -429.39% -126.18% -35.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivani Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 153 646 1789 94 2.68

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 636.84%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 56.73%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

