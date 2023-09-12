Contrasting Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) & Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP)

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Water Resources and Cadiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $44.73 million 5.82 $5.51 million $0.28 38.46 Cadiz $2.11 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.4% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Global Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Water Resources and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 13.67% 10.98% 1.49% Cadiz N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Water Resources and Cadiz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.85%. Given Global Water Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Cadiz.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats Cadiz on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions. The company also involved in the cultivation of lemons and alfalfa; and provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

